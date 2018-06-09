VIDEO: Watch Your Broadway Favorites Sing Gwen Stefani's Hits at Feinstein's/54 Below

Jun. 9, 2018  

The Broadway Loves series returned to Feinstein's/54 Below on May 28th when over a dozen of Broadway's most distinctive voices celebrated the two-decade long, multi-platinum career of Grammy Award winner and fashion icon Gwen Stefani. The concerts were musically directed and produced by Benjamin Rauhala.

Broadway Loves Gwen Stefani featured a set-list filled with iconic hits both from her four multi-platinum solo albums, including "Hollaback Girl," and "Used To Love You," as well as timeless classics from her time as the front-woman of No Doubt, including "Don't Speak," "Hella Good," and a dozen more from both catalogs.

Watch the full performances from the evening below!

VIDEO: Watch Your Broadway Favorites Sing Gwen Stefani's Hits at Feinstein's/54 Below
Click Here to Watch the Video!play

Related Articles


More Hot Stories For You



  • VIDEO: Sara Bareilles and Josh Groban Perform 'Tony Awards: The Musical' on The Late Show
  • VIDEO: Star of DEAR EVAN HANSEN Tour Ben Levi Ross Performs 'You Will Be Found' with Choirs Across the Country
  • VIDEO: Watch 'Friend Like Me' From ALADDIN in 360!
  • VIDEO: Paige Davis Leads the Cast of North Shore's MAME
  • VIDEO: Watch This Epic Promposal On Stage at ANASTASIA
  • VIDEO: What's Your Damage? Get a Sneak Peek of the Cast of HEATHERS in London

    • Before you go...

    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram
       