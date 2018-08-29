VIDEO: Watch The Spanish Cast of ANASTASIA in Action

Click Here for More Articles on ANASTASIA

Rehearsals for highly anticipated Spanish production of ANASTASIA which opens at the Teatro Coliseum in Madrid on October 3th 2018 are now on its second week. BroadwayWorld had an exclusive look with all new rehearsal videos!

Check out the video of the cast in action below!This will be the first European production of this new Broadway musical.

This production has a stellar cast including Jana Gómez (Anya), Íñigo Etayo (Dimitri), Carlos Salgado (Gleb), Silvia Luchetti(Countess Lily), Javier Navares (Vlad) and Àngels Jiménez (Dowager Empress).

ANASTASIA features a book by celebrated playwright Terrence McNally, a lush, new score by Stephen Flaherty (music) and Lynn Ahrens (lyrics), and direction by Tony Award®-winning director Darko Tresnjak.

Vídeos: Rodri Abril

