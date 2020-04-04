Shutdown Streaming
VIDEO: Watch The Playhouse Theatre's Full 2015 Production of THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW

Article Pixel Apr. 4, 2020  

The Playhouse Theatre's full production of The Rocky Horror Show is now available to stream on YouTube!

The 40th anniversary production premiered on 17 September 2015 at the Playhouse Theatre in London.

The cast includes Ben Forster - Brad, Haley Flaherty - Janet, David Bedella - Frank'n Furter, Kristian Lavercombe - Riff Raff, Dominic Andersen - Rocky, Jade Westaby - Magenta, Sophie Linder Lee - Colombia, Richard Meek - Eddy / Dr Scott, and Ben Kerr, Will Knight, Rachel Grundy, and Hannah Malekzad as the Phantoms.

Watch the full show below!

