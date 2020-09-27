VIDEO: Watch Shaw's CAESAR & CLEOPATRA on Stars in the House
Plays in the House continues!
Stars in the House continues today (2pm) with Plays In The House: Shaw's CAESAR & CLEOPATRA. Directed and adapted by David Staller. Starring Brenda Braxton, Robert Cuccioli, Mirirai Sithole, Jeff Applegate, Jonathan Hadley, Dan Domingues and Rajesh Bose.
Caesar and Cleopatra is a play written in 1898 by George Bernard Shaw that depicts a fictionalized account of the relationship between Julius Caesar and Cleopatra. It was first published with Captain Brassbound's Conversion and The Devil's Disciple in Shaw's 1901 collection Three Plays for Puritans. The play was produced in New York in 1906 and in London at the Savoy Theatre in 1907.
New Stars in the House shows will be produced daily at the traditional theater time of 8pm ET (and 2pm on Saturdays and Sundays), featuring performances by stars of stage and screen, in conversation and song with Rudetsky and Wesley.
Current and past episodes can be found on the website starsinthehouse.com.
