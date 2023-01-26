VIDEO: Watch Rachel Zegler, Zachary Levi & Helen Mirren in the SHAZAM! FURY OF THE GODS Trailer

The trailer for "Shazam! Fury of the Gods" has been released, featuring Rachel Zegler, Helen Mirren, and Zachary Levi. The new film is set to open in theaters on March 17.

From New Line Cinema comes "Shazam! Fury of the Gods," which continues the story of teenage Billy Batson who, upon reciting the magic word "SHAZAM!," is transformed into his adult Super Hero alter ego, Shazam.

Bestowed with the powers of the gods, Billy Batson and his fellow foster kids are still learning how to juggle teenage life with having adult Super Hero alter-egos. But when the Daughters of Atlas, a vengeful trio of ancient gods, arrive on Earth in search of the magic stolen from them long ago, Billy-aka Shazam-and his family are thrust into a battle for their superpowers, their lives, and the fate of their world.

"Shazam! Fury of the Gods" also stars Lucy Liu, Asher Angel, Jack Dylan Grazer, Adam Brody, Ross Butler, Meagan Good, D.J. Cotrona, Grace Caroline Currey, Faithe Herman, Ian Chen, Jovan Armand, Marta Milans, Cooper Andrews, and Djimon Hounsou.

Rachel Zegler made her big screen debut as Maria in Steven Spielberg's 2021 film adaptation of West Side Story. She will also be seen in the title role of Disney's upcoming live action remake of Snow White and in the Hunger Games prequel, The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes.

Zachary Levi was nominated for a Tony Award for his performance in She Loves Me. He made his Broadway debut in First Date in 2013. He has also been seen on screen in Chuck and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

Helen Mirren has won international recognition for her work on stage, screen and television. In her most recent performance in 2013 in London's West End, she reprised her role of Queen Elizabeth II in Peter Morgan's The Audience, for which she won an Olivier Award for Best Actress. She reprised the role on Broadway for which she received the 2015 Tony Award for Best Actress in a Play.

