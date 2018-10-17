VIDEO: Watch Rachel Bloom Address Rape Culture in New Short

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend's Rachel Bloom directed three short, funny, and educational videos for Planned Parenthood's "Let's Talk About Sex Month" with Refinery29.

The video series, Her Shorts, starts with the first released video that deals with rape culture. Watch the video below!

The other two in the series will focus on STD testing and vaginal health.

Bloom took to Twitter to say, "When I was asked to write these shorts (there are 3 in total), it was maybe the biggest tonal challenge I've faced as a writer. We filmed them 9 months ago and now they're finally out and I'm so proud."

Bloom told Refinery29, "I'm hoping this video can bridge THE DIVIDE between people who think rape culture doesn't exist and people who are like, 'You're a f***ing moron, of course it exists.'"

She goes on to say, "I'm coming at this from a humanist perspective of like, 'How can we hold people accountable for their actions no matter who they are or what political side they're on? Rape, sexual assault, and sexual harassment are wrong no matter who you are."

.@Racheldoesstuff addresses the most common misconceptions around rape culture.

- Refinery29 (@Refinery29) October 17, 2018

Rachel Bloom is best known for creating, writing and playing the lead role of Rebecca Bunch in The CW comedy-drama series CRAZY EX-GIRLFRIEND, for which she won a Golden Globe Award for Best Actress - Television Series Musical or Comedy[4] and a Critics' Choice Television Award for Best Actress in a Comedy Series. She also created the Hugo Award-nominated music video "Fuck Me, Ray Bradbury," , which went viral. On stage, she has trained with the renowned Upright Citizens Brigade Theatre and performed starring roles such as Roxie Hart in Chicago and the Witch in Into the Woods.

