VIDEO: Watch New York City Ballet's 2021 Digital Season Conclusion - VIENNA WALTZES

For the finale of New York City Ballet's 2021 digital season, the Company streams a complete performance of George Balanchine's Vienna Waltzes.

Available on NYCB's website and YouTube channel from Thursday, June 3 at 8pm EDT until Thursday, June 17 at 8pm EDT, this performance of Vienna Waltzes was filmed in 2013 and features Rebecca Krohn, Tyler Angle, Megan Fairchild, Anthony Huxley, Erica Pereira, Sean Suozzi, Teresa Reichlen, Ask la Cour, Maria Kowroski, and Jared Angle in the principal roles.

Vienna Waltzes was created in 1977 and set to waltzes by Johann Strauss (ii), Franz Lehár, and Richard Strauss. It features more than 50 dancers and is only performed by New York City Ballet.

Through Rouben Ter-Arutunian's evolving scenery, Ronald Bates' lighting, and Karinska's costumes, which were the last that the famed designer created for the Company, the ballet transforms from a sylvan forest glen to a dance hall to a glittering society café to, at last, a majestic mirrored ballroom.

Watch the full performance below!