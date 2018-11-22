VIDEO: Watch More Videos from Thanksgiving Day Parade's Opening Star - Luca Padovan

Did you fall in love w/ Luca Padovan? One of Broadway's youngest talents who's appeared in Marvin's Room, School of Rock and Newsies on Broadway along w/ benefits and events galore and TV appearances on Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, YOU and more... Learn more about him on https://www.lucapadovan.com

Millions of families tuned in to watch the excitement unfold as Broadway's best shows will take a star turn in front of Macy's famed flagship store on 34th Street, with special performances from the casts of Mean Girls, My Fair Lady, The Prom and SUMMER: The Donna Summer Musical. In addition, the show-stopping Radio City Rockettes will bring their signature high-kicking magic to Herald Square.

The star power along the parade route and in homes across the country featured some of the nation's most exciting performers. Appearing on board one of Macy's signature floating stages will be Bad Bunny, Barenaked Ladies, Bazzi, Ally Brooke, Kane Brown, Brynn Cartelli, Jack & Jack, John Legend, Leona Lewis, Ella Mai, Tegan Marie, Martina McBride, Rita Ora, Carly Pearce, Pentatonix, Anika Noni Rose and the cast and Muppets of "Sesame Street," Diana Ross with her children and extended family (including Rhonda Ross, Tracee Ellis Ross, Chudney Ross, Ross Naess and Evan Ross with wife Ashlee Simpson-Ross), Sugarland, Ashley Tisdale, Mackenzie Ziegler and Johnny Orlando, as well as a special appearance by the one-and-only Santa Claus.

