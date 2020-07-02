VIDEO: Watch Mandy Patinkin Tell the Story of Hearing 'Finishing the Hat' for the First Time

Mandy Patinkin recently joined Alex Ganza and Claire Danes to take part a Zoom conversation hosted by 92Y, discussing Homeland and so much more!

During the conversation Patinkin recalled the story of hearing Stephen Sondheim play 'Finishing the Hat' for the very first time.

See the clip below!

Mandy Patinkin won a Tony Award for his role as Che in Andrew Lloyd Webber's Evitaand was nominated in 1984 for his starring role as George in the Pulitzer Prize-winning musical, Sunday in the Park with George. Mandy's other stage credits include: Compulsion, Paradise Found, The Tempest,Enemy of the People, The Wild Party, Falsettos, The Secret Garden, The Winter's Tale, The Knife, Leave It to Beaver is Dead, Rebel Women, Hamlet, Trelawney of the 'Wells,' The Shadow Box, The Split, Savages, and Henry IV, Part I.

In television, Mandy won a 1995 Emmy Award for his performance in the CBS series, "Chicago Hope," and starred in the CBS series "Criminal Minds" and in the Showtime Original Series "Dead Like Me." He starred in the Award-winning Showtime Original Series "Homeland" as CIA Agent Saul Berenson.

