VIDEO: Watch Laura Bell Bundy, Elizabeth Banks, Cecily Strong, & More in Barefoot's CRUSHIN' IT Music Video

May. 25, 2018  

Watch Barefoot's official music video for "Crushin' It" feat. The Slay Team also featuring Elizabeth Banks, Cecily Strong, Phoebe Robinson, Chrissie Fit, Laura Bell Bundy, & more!

Barefoot is honored to be the most awarded wine brand in the world for its innovative approach to winemaking and diverse collection of delicious, refreshing wines that are constantly making new friends around the globe. Jennifer Wall is a native Californian, mother of three, and the world's most awarded winemaker. Twenty years ago, Jen brought all her curiosity, creativity, and good vibes to the Barefoot family. She's been keeping things interesting ever since, creating a diverse collection of delicious wines. All in all, her wines have received over 2,000 medals, countless accolades, and - best of all - the love of Barefooters around the world. Plus, Jen is one of Barefoot's most passionate voices for the charitable causes we love.

Check out the video below!

Click Here to Watch the Video!play

