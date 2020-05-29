VIDEO: Watch Kelly Devine on the Latest Episode of The Pod De Deux Podcasts's THE WOMEN OF BROADWAY Series

The Pod De Deux Podcast team is back with another episode in the "Women Of Broadway" summer series, this week featuring Diana: A True Musical Story choreographer, Kelly Devine.

In the episode, on top of her work on Broadway's Diana, Kelly discusses everything from her start as a child dancer in Los Angeles and running auditions for dancers twice her age, to "trampolining" into Broadway choreography stardom with Rock Of Ages and how Come From Away always serves as a beautiful reminder of the beauty within humanity.

In the new series, veteran Pod De Deux host Michael Mahany (Rock Of Ages, Wicked) is joined by fellow performers Ellyn Marie Marsh (The Rose Tattoo, Kinky Boots) and Kevin Michael Raponey (Rock Of Ages, Radio City). The trio seeks to speak with all nine of the female choreographers who were slated to bring musicals to Broadway in this unprecedented season.

This 2019-20 Broadway season has proved unparalleled in many ways, but besides the obvious industry-wide coronavirus shutdown, the year has shone in a way never seen before; theatre dance was completely and utterly dominated by female choreographers. Of the 14 new or revival musical productions initially scheduled to arrive on The Great White Way this year, an astounding ten were slated to use choreography created and curated by women.

And, since the 2020 Tony Awards ceremony has been postponed until further notice, Pod De Deux has pledged to recognize and celebrate the work of the female choreographers who made this incredible year on Broadway happen.

Read more reporting about the unprecedented year for female choreographers in Michael Mahany's blog post, "Broadway's Remarkable Year For Women On Broadway".

After working with Sergio Trujillo as the associate choreographer on Jersey Boys, Kelly Devine was launched into stardom when the Off-Broadway hit Rock Of Ages transferred to the Great White Way in 2009. On top of Rock Of Ages, Kelly has also choreographed Broadway shows like Rocky, Doctor Zhivago, Come From Away, Escape To Margaritaville, and most recently, Diana: A True Musical Story. She's earned Astaire, Chita Rivera, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle, and two Tony nominations and won an Olivier Award for her work on Come From Away in the West End. On television, Kelly choreographed for Amazon's Mozart In The Jungle and is currently the series choreographer on the CW series, Katy Keene.

