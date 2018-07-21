VIDEO: Watch Jennifer Simard Sing 'Little Girls' in ANNIE at the Muny

Click Here for More Articles on THE MUNY

Tony nominees Christopher Sieber and Jennifer Simard star as the stoically affluent Daddy Warbucks and the deliciously wicked Miss Hannigan, respectively, in the Muny's centennial season production of Annie, running through July 25.

Watch Simard sing the iconic hit "Little Girls" in the video below!

Annie is directed by John Tartaglia and choreographed by Jessica Hartman with music direction by Colin Welford.

Annie has a book by Thomas Meehan, music by Charles Strouse and lyrics by Martin Charnin.

Leapin' lizards, everyone's favorite plucky, irresistible orphan is back! Based on the popular 1920s Harold Gray comic strip, Little Orphan Annie, Annie is considered one of the most acclaimed musicals of all time. This seven-time Tony Award-winning family favorite features unforgettable hits like "It's the Hard Knock Life," "Easy Street" and the iconic Broadway standard "Tomorrow." You can bet your bottom dollar this is one beloved, multigenerational Muny favorite guaranteed to entertain the entire family.

The seven shows in the 2018 Muny season are: Jerome Robbins' Broadway (June 11-17),The Wiz (June 19-25), Singin' in the Rain (June 27-July 3), Jersey Boys (July 9-16), Annie(July 18-25), Gypsy (July 27-August 2) and Meet Me In St. Louis (August 4-12). For more information, visit muny.org.

