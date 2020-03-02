VIDEO: Watch Interviews With Nominees and Presenters Arriving At The 20th WhatsOnStage Awards!

As the nominees and guests were arriving last night for the 20th Annual WhatsOnStage Awards, we managed to steal some of the nominees and presenters away for a quick chat!

BroadwayWorld UK reporter Jamie Body discussed with them the importance of the audience to the theatre, as well where they would keep their award if they won. Watch the video below!

You can also see a little teaser of what went on here, and you can find out the full list of the winners here.

Musical & Juliet took away six awards from its 13 nominations, receiving Best Actress in a Musical for Miriam-Teak Lee, as well as Best Set Design (Soutra Gilmour), Best Costume Design (Paloma Young), Best Lighting Design (Howard Hudson), Best Video Design (Andrzej Goulding) and Best Graphic Design (Dewynters).

Come From Away received five awards in total - the Best New Musical Award, Best Supporting Actress in a Musical for Rachel Tucker, Best Choreography (Kelly Devine), Best Musical Direction (Ian Eisendrath, Alan Berry & Team), and Best Sound Design (Gareth Owen).

Dear Evan Hansen received two awards - both in acting categories, with Sam Tutty winning Best Actor in a Musical, and Jack Loxton winning Best Supporting Actor in a Musical.

Other winners included Andrew Scott, taking Best Actor in a Play for Present Laughter, and Claire Foy, winning Best Actress in a Play for Lungs - both at the Old Vic.

Watch the video below!





