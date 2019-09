Child actor and theatre critic Iain Armitage stopped by "Live with Kelly and Ryan" to talk about the hamster he got for his birthday. Watch the clip below!

Armitage is best known for his roles on "Young Sheldon" and "Big Little Lies." He gained fame from his Youtube series, "Iain Loves Theatre."

"Live with Kelly and Ryan" airs weekday mornings on ABC.





