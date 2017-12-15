VIDEO: Watch Hugh Jackman Get Ready for THE GREATEST SHOWMAN's Live Commercial!

Fox Broadcasting Company and 20th Century Fox Film are teaming up to present the first-ever live television commercial for a feature film. Holiday tentpole "The Greatest Showman" will debut a live, two-and-a-half minute commercial during the network's upcoming three-hour live musical event, A CHRISTMAS STORY LIVE!, airing Sunday, Dec. 17 (7:00-10:00 PM ET live/PT tape-delayed) on FOX.

Starring Maya Rudolph, Matthew Broderick, Jane Krakowski, Chris Diamantopoulis, Ana Gasteyer, David Alan Grier, Ken Jeong and newcomer Andy Walken, A CHRISTMAS STORY LIVE! is inspired by the holiday classic feature "A Christmas Story" and the Tony Award-nominated Broadway production "A Christmas Story: The Musical." Adding to the night's excitement is the first-of-its-kind live theatrical commercial starring "The Greatest Showman" headliners Hugh Jackman, Zac Efron, Zendaya and Keala Settle, who will perform the movie's original song, "Come Alive." Directed by "The Greatest Showman" feature film director Michael Gracey, along with Emmy-nominated "Saturday Night Live" and "30 Rock" director Beth McCarthy-Miller, the live trailer will feature a 360-degree shoot and more than 150 dancers. Filming will take place adjacent to the A CHRISTMAS STORY LIVE! stages at the historic Warner Bros. Studios in Burbank.

Watch below as P.T. Barnum himself, Hugh Jackman, gives us a sneak peek of what's to come!





