VIDEO: Watch Highlights of Will Roland, Jason Gotay, Jo Lampert and More in THE SONGS OF SAM SALMOND at Feinstein's/54 Below

Stars of Dear Evan Hansen, Great Comet, Great Comet, Waitress, Hamilton and more came together to sing the songs up of up and coming composer/ lyricist, Sam Salmond at Feinstein's/54 Below. They performed excerpts from Salmond's exciting new musicals, in various stages of development. Check out highlights from the evening below!

Directed by Sarna Lapine (SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE), the evening featured a cast of Broadway favorites including: Will Roland (DEAR EVAN HANSEN), Jo Lampert (JOAN OF ARC), Andrew Chappelle (HAMILTON), Molly Hager (WAITRESS), Taylor Trensch (HELLO DOLLY), Jason Gotay (BRING IT ON, SPIDERMAN), Theo Stockman (AMERICAN IDIOT, AMERICAN PSYCHO), Shoba Narayan (GREAT COMET), Jeremy Kushnier (PARAMOUR, JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR), Preston Sadleir (NEXT TO NORMAL), John-Michael Lyles (SWEENEY TODD), Blaine Krauss (GREAT COMET), Bonnie Milligan (JASPER IN DEADLAND), Natalie Walker (Secret Theatre's CABARET), Michael Linden (SPRING AWAKENING tour), Noah Zachary (POSTER BOY), Tam Young, Hana Slevin, Amanda Savan, Michael Kushner, and more. Music direction was by Matthew Webb.

Sam Salmond is a 2016 Jonathon Larson Award- winning composer, lyricist, and bookwriter. Among the many projects currently in development, Sam is writing music and lyrics for an adaptation of Eighty-Sixed, the novel written by humorist and AIDS activist, David Feinberg. It had a developmental reading at Second Stage Theatre and a workshop with Playwright's Horizons and Musical Theatre Factory. His musical Mother, Me and the Monsters (a Boston Globe Critic's Pick) was produced at Barrington Stage. His children's show, The Dot, is going on a national tour with Theatreworks USA. He wrote book and lyrics for Cage Match, which premiered at Prospect Theater Company. He's the creator of Uncool: the Party, an immersive night of rock 'n roll, games, stories and dancing, which was workshopped at CAP21 and the Musical Theatre Factory. Sam is currently working on an original musical, The Homefront, about female factory workers who were fired at the end of WWII. He's also writing a modern musical queer adaptation of the Frankenstein myth. Sam's work has been featured at Lincoln Center, Ars Nova, Symphony Space, Joe's Pub, 54 Below, The Town Hall and venues all around the country. He is an alumnus of NYU's Graduate Musical Theatre Writing Program.

