VIDEO: Watch GIRLS5EVA on Stars in the House- Live at 8pm!
When a one-hit-wonder girl group from the 90's gets sampled by a young rapper, its members reunite to give their pop star dreams one more shot. They may be grown women balancing spouses, kids, jobs, debt, aging parents, and shoulder pain, but can't they also be Girls5eva? Grammy Award-winning recording artist, Emmy nominee and Broadway actress Sara Bareilles ("Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert") stars along with Grammy and Tony Award-winning actress and singer Renée Elise Goldsberry ("Hamilton"). Meredith Scardino serves as creator and executive producer for the series. Tina Fey ("30 Rock"), Robert Carlock , Jeff Richmond, David Miner, Eric Gurian will also serve as executive producers. Girls5eva is now streaming on Peacock.
Stars in the House," which officially kicked off on March 16, 2020 is a daily series that features stars of stage and screen singing or performing plays live (from home!) to promote support for charitable services for those most vulnerable to the effects of Coronavirus (COVID-19). Joining Seth and James for the shows is Dr. Jon LaPook, chief medical correspondent for CBS News.
Since the first show, "Stars In The House" has raised more than $800K to benefit The Actors Fund, and over $203,337 for other charities including the NAACP LDF, Trevor Project, Humane Society of New York, and more - and continues to do so thanks to a generous donation from the Berlanti Family Foundation. Seth and James also received a special Drama Desk Award and a Gotham Icon Award from the Museum of the City of New York for keeping the theatre community connected, informed, and uplifted during the pandemic.
