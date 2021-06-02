VIDEO: Watch GIRLS5EVA on Stars in the House- Live at 8pm!

Stars in the House continues tonight (8pm ET) with Girls5eva with Sara Bareilles, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Paula Pell, Busy Philipps, Meredith Scardino and Tina Fey and Jeff

Richmond.

When a one-hit-wonder girl group from the 90's gets sampled by a young rapper, its members reunite to give their pop star dreams one more shot. They may be grown women balancing spouses, kids, jobs, debt, aging parents, and shoulder pain, but can't they also be Girls5eva? Grammy Award-winning recording artist, Emmy nominee and Broadway actress Sara Bareilles ("Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert") stars along with Grammy and Tony Award-winning actress and singer Renée Elise Goldsberry ("Hamilton"). Meredith Scardino serves as creator and executive producer for the series. Tina Fey ("30 Rock"), Robert Carlock , Jeff Richmond, David Miner, Eric Gurian will also serve as executive producers. Girls5eva is now streaming on Peacock.