VIDEO: Watch Emma Hunton & Griffin Matthews Perform 'Fall' From WITNESS UGANDA

Sony Masterworks Broadway has released "Fall," the second track from the Studio Cast Recording of Witness Uganda (An American Musical), an album of music from the powerful musical envisioned by creative duo Matt Gould and Griffin Matthews. The album will be released on February 11 and is available for pre-order here.

Written almost five years after the show's inaugural staging at the American Repertory Theater, "Fall" details the racism faced by Matthews both throughout his life and particularly in the journey to bring Witness Uganda to Broadway. The song was added into the West Coast staging in 2019, the first independently produced iteration of Witness Uganda, and address the racism experienced first-hand in the Broadway community.

The single arrives alongside a powerful music video that features Matthews and Emma Hunton (who plays Ryan) declaring their profound personal stories, namely issues relating to race and body image, and the painful scars that have inevitably developed along the way. Watch the video below!

Of the new track, co-creator Griffin Matthews says, "The song 'Fall' starts with my history of growing up in Pittsburgh at an all-white high school. I never got to play the lead of the musicals, and when I confronted my theater teacher, she said it was because 'I didn't look like a leading man' (True story). The character of Ryan is based on one of my friends who struggled with her body image. Her father's dying wish was for her to 'lose weight' so that she could have a better life (True story)! So, we wrote 'Fall' as a way to interrogate the narratives that we are telling our kids about race and sexuality and body image. And at the end of the day, empowering ourselves to tell the naysayers that we will not succumb to their judgements and that they can 'kiss our ass!'"

Available for preorder now, the Studio Cast Recording of Witness Uganda (An American Musical), is set for release on February 11, 2022. The album features 24 songs from the show, as performed by Matthews and a star-studded cast including multihyphenate superstar Cynthia Erivo, GRAMMY-winning recording artist Ledisi, and stage-and-screen stars Nicolette Robinson, Emma Hunton, and Kristolyn Lloyd, as well as Tyrone Davis Jr., Jamar Williams, Kameron Richardson, Jai'Len Josey, Amber Iman, India Carney, Jamard Richardson, Kevin Curtis, Sha'Leah Nikole, Naarai, Loren Smith, and Antwone Barnes.