VIDEO: Watch Darren Criss & Gaten Matarazzo's Full Rap Battle on DROP THE MIC

May. 24, 2018  

Broadway vets Darren Criss (How to Succeed, American Horror Story) and Gaten Matarazzo (Stranger Things, Les Miserables) go head to head in a stinging rap battle on TBS' Drop The Mic!

TBS's Drop the Mic, hosted by Method Man and Hailey Baldwin, is a comic battle rap competition series based on the popular segment from The Late Late Show with James Corden. Each week, stars from the worlds of entertainment, music, sports and pop culture will face off in a rap battle royale packed with "I can't believe they just said that" moments. At the end of each head-to-head battle, the studio audience pick the winner.

Check out the clip below!

