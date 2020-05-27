VIDEO: Watch Dan DeLuca and Ben Cook in the Musical Episode of THE INVISIBLE THINGS

Dan DeLuca (Newsies) and Ben Cook (Mean Girls, Newsies) have teamed up for a special musical episode of The Field's new web series, The Invisible Things. What happens when the ghost of a genius drops in on Danny D and his friend, Benson (from the tiny door). Perhaps a musical number about zooming out to get a larger perspective on the way we see the world?

Watch the new musical episode entitled 'Za Zooming Out' below!

On each episode of The Invisible Things, you can join Danny D as he explores the Science of the Human Condition, Mindfulness, Emotional Intelligence & what isn't always Visible to the naked eye. Recent guest appearances on The Invisible Things have included Myrthes Monteiro (Aladdin) and DR. BILL CRAWFORD.

Dan DeLuca originated the role of Jack Kelly on the national tour of Disney's Newsies. He has also been seen on stage as Jimmy in Thoroughly Modern Millie (Goodspeed), Ethan in The Fully Monty (Pittsburgh CLO), Charlie in Brigadoon (Pittsburgh CLO), Claude in Hair (Patchogue Theater), Gabe in Next to Normal (Weston Playhouse), Sky in Mamma Mia! (Weston Playhouse), Emmett in Legally Blonde (Lexington Theater Company), Young Max in The Grinch (The Old Globe), and Cain/Japheth in Children of Eden (CAP21). @DDeLuca15

Ben Cook is set to appear in Steven Spielberg's upcoming film adaptation of West Side Story. He has appeared on Broadway in Mean Girls, Tuck Everlasting, Billy Elliot, and Ragtime. He has also appeared as Race in the first national tour of the hit musical Newsies. He has been seen on screen in episodes of 30 Rock, House of Cards, Veep, and Law & Order: SVU, as well as the HBO film Paterno. @bentylercook

