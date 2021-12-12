VIDEO: Watch DEAR EVAN HANSEN's Reopening Night Entrance Applause

Broadway welcomed back fan-favorite Dear Evan Hansen back to the Music Box Theatre on December 10th. Watch below as the first audience explodes with excitement of the return of the show. You can hear the screams erupt further as the lights hit star Jordan Fisher as Evan Hansen at his laptop. The production released the video on their Instagram page.

Dear Evan Hansen is the deeply personal, and profoundly contemporary, musical about what happens when we let a lie consume us. This groundbreaking musical - featuring a book by Tony-winner Steven Levenson and a score by the Grammy, Tony and Academy Award winners Benj Pasek and Justin Paul - examines what it means to be alive.



A letter that was never meant to be seen, a lie that was never meant to be told, a life he never dreamed he could have. Evan Hansen is about to get the one thing he's always wanted: a chance to finally fit in.

More information on the show can be found here: https://dearevanhansen.com/