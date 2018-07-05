VIDEO: Watch Chita Rivera, Renee Fleming, Brandon Victor Dixon, & More in PBS' A CAPITOL FOURTH

Broadcast live on PBS from the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol, the 38th annual A CAPITOL FOURTH put viewers front and center for America's biggest birthday party with the greatest display of fireworks anywhere in the nation. Watch the celebration below!

Emmy Award-nominated actor and producer John Stamos (FULLER HOUSE, SCREAM QUEENS) hosted the celebration joined by theatrical icon and triple-threat Broadway legend Chita Rivera, multi-platinum pop singer and songwriter Andy Grammer, and THE VOICE Season 14 finalist Kyla Jade. Grammer will perform his hit "Back Home," the lead single from his Gold-certified album Magazines or Novels, on America's national Independence Day celebration. Gospel singer Jade will open the show with a performance of the "National Anthem."

The festivities featured all-star musical performances by: multi-platinum selling music legend Jimmy Buffett with the Broadway cast of the new musical ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE, making their first stop after Broadway at the U.S. Capitol before launching a national tour; 'America's Band," the iconic multi-platinum selling music legends The Beach Boys; three-time Grammy Award-winning and multi-platinum selling artist Pentatonix; legendary Motown stars The Temptations; acclaimed multi-platinum country music singer-songwriter and winner of the iHeartRadio Music Award for Best New Country Artist Luke Combs; country music star and AMERICAN IDOL alum Lauren Alaina; 12-time Grammy Award-winner and gospel legend Cece Winans; and world-renowned four-time Grammy Award-winning soprano superstar Renée Fleming, who will be performed her show-stopping anthem from the current hit Broadway production of CAROUSEL.

Watch the broadcast below!

