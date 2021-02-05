VIDEO: Watch Carrie Hope Fletcher Sing from Andrew Lloyd Webber's CINDERELLA!

Andrew Lloyd Webber's Cinderella is still eyeing to open in summer of 2021 and its leading lady will be ready when it does. Carrie Hope Fletcher, who will play the title role in the reimagining, just visited the Palladium to chat with Joe Sugg about the project.

"There's lots of preparations going on behind the scenes," she said. "The whole Andrew Lloyd Webber Cinderella team have been working hard to get the script and the score as perfect as possible. I keep saying that we're going to be the most well prepared cast to ever enter into our first day or rehearsals!"

Watch below as she reveals even more about the musical's future and sings "Bad Cinderella"!

The production, a complete reinvention of the classic fairy tale, is based on an original idea by Emerald Fennell, the Emmy Award-nominated lead scriptwriter of the second season of international smash hit "Killing Eve," with a brand-new score from the Tony Award-winning legendary composer and lyrics by David Zippel.