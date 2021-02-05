Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Andrew Lloyd Webber's Cinderella
Click Here for More Articles on Andrew Lloyd Webber's Cinderella

VIDEO: Watch Carrie Hope Fletcher Sing from Andrew Lloyd Webber's CINDERELLA!

Cinderella is hoping to open in London in spring/summer 2021.

Feb. 5, 2021  

Andrew Lloyd Webber's Cinderella is still eyeing to open in summer of 2021 and its leading lady will be ready when it does. Carrie Hope Fletcher, who will play the title role in the reimagining, just visited the Palladium to chat with Joe Sugg about the project.

"There's lots of preparations going on behind the scenes," she said. "The whole Andrew Lloyd Webber Cinderella team have been working hard to get the script and the score as perfect as possible. I keep saying that we're going to be the most well prepared cast to ever enter into our first day or rehearsals!"

Watch below as she reveals even more about the musical's future and sings "Bad Cinderella"!

The production, a complete reinvention of the classic fairy tale, is based on an original idea by Emerald Fennell, the Emmy Award-nominated lead scriptwriter of the second season of international smash hit "Killing Eve," with a brand-new score from the Tony Award-winning legendary composer and lyrics by David Zippel.

VIDEO: Watch Carrie Hope Fletcher Sing from Andrew Lloyd Webber's CINDERELLA!
Click Here to Watch the Video!play


Featured This Week on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Andrea Macasaet
Andrea Macasaet
Eryn LeCroy
Eryn LeCroy
Fergie L. Philippe
Fergie L. Philippe

Related Articles
ALW Sticks to CINDERELLA Timeline: I Remain Optimistic Photo

ALW Sticks to CINDERELLA Timeline: 'I Remain Optimistic'

VIDEO: Ivano Turco Performs Only You, Lonely You From ALWs CINDERELLA Photo

VIDEO: Ivano Turco Performs 'Only You, Lonely You' From ALW's CINDERELLA

VIDEO: Watch the Lyric Video for ALWs Bad Cinderella Photo

VIDEO: Watch the Lyric Video for ALW's 'Bad Cinderella'


More Hot Stories For You