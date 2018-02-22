VIDEO: Watch Ben Fankhauser, Jennifer Damiano, Natalie Weiss & More Belt Out Demi Lovato

Broadway Loves Demi Lovato! See Broadway stars like Ben Fankhauser (Newsies), Jennifer Damiano (Next to Normal), Natalie Weiss (Wicked) sing some of Demi's hottest hits at Feinstein's/54 Below. From the 2008 Camp Rock bop "This Is Me" to the title song of her newest album Tell Me You Love Me, this set list bounces all over Demi's discography.

The Broadway Loves series made its return to Feinstein's/54 Below on February 18th when over a dozen of Broadway's most distinctive voices celebrated Grammy nominee and multi-platinum singer and songwriter Demi Lovato. The concerts were musically directed and produced by Benjamin Rauhala.

Broadway Loves Demi Lovato featured a set-list filled with iconic hits from Lovato's decade long recording career, including her latest album's title song "Tell Me You Love Me", beloved hits like the emotional "Skyscraper", the edgy "Heart Attack", the steamy "Cool For The Summer", and a dozen more fan-favorites and chart-toppers from her catalog. The evening will also celebrate Lovato's latest album, Tell Me You Love Me, which has been setting the Broadway community ablaze with excitement since its release in September of 2017. This was one night no pop music fan should forget as Broadway's best celebrate one of the most ferocious vocalists and songwriters of our generation.

