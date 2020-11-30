VIDEO: Watch Ali Ewoldt, Nic Rouleau & More Unite to Sing FOLLIES!

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Broadway stars are uniting yet again to sing in separation- this time to Follies. Watch below as Ali Ewoldt (Young Sally), Shoba Narayan (Young Phyllis), Zach Piser (Young Buddy), and Nic Rouleau (Young Ben) sing "You're Gonna Love Tomorrow."

Music Direction/Piano/Editing/Conceived by Max Grossman.

Follies, with music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim and a book by James Goldman, was last revived in 2011 featuring Bernadette Peters, Elaine Paige, Danny Burstein, Ron Raines, Jan Maxwell, Jayne Houdyshell, and many more. Containing such well-known songs as Broadway Baby, I'm Still Here, Too Many Mornings, Could I Leave You? and Losing My Mind, Follies echoes the songs, exuberance and romance of the vaudeville days between the two World Wars.

