VIDEO: WICKED Alum Amanda Jane Cooper Speaks Out About Her Struggle With An Eating Disorder

In a new video series for I Am Second, Amanda Jane Cooper opens up about her struggles with body issues and eating disorders.

The description for the episode notes "she had the perfect life on the outside and war on the inside. She regularly stood in front of thousands of cheering people as a star actress playing Glinda in the hit Broadway musical, Wicked. She's won film roles opposite Ellen Page and Thomas Haden Church. She even found success in television with guest and recurring roles on Glee, Bones, and CSI. By any outside measure of success, Amanda had it." But inside, she was all doubt, unease, and trouble. She struggled with her self-image, comparing her body with everyone else's in the entertainment industry. Then came an eating disorder and the destructive cycle of self-hate that followed. "Why am I not okay?" she wondered. "I have everything."

Watch the full video below, and for more information on I Am Second, visit iamsecond.com. Warning: sensitive and mature content, which may trigger those who suffer from eating disorders, body dysmorphia, or body image sensitivity.

For more information on how to get help for an eating disorder, visit nationaleatingdisorders.org.





