VIDEO: WE'RE GONNA DIE Playwright Young Jean Lee Hosts Online Playwriting Workshop!
This week, playwright Young Jean Lee hosted an online playwriting workshop through Zoom! 1000 participants joined Lee to learn this ins and outs of storytelling for the stage!
The nearly three-hour intensive course is based on the methodology Lee has used with her playwriting students at Stanford University for the past three years.
Check out a full recording of the class here!
Young Jean Lee is a writer, director, and filmmaker. Her most recent work, We're Gonna Die, was staged by Second Stage Theater this winter. She has written and directed ten shows with Young Jean Lee's Theater Company and toured her work to over thirty cities around the world. She was the first Asian-American woman to have her play produced on Broadway when her play Straight White Men premiered in 2018. She is the recipient of a Guggenheim Fellowship, two OBIE Awards, a Doris Duke Performing Artist Award, a Prize in Literature from the American Academy of Arts and Letters, a PEN Literary Award, the Edwin Booth award, a United States Artists Fellowship, and a Windham-Campbell Prize. Her short films have been presented at the Sundance Film Festival, The Locarno International Film Festival, and BAMcinemaFest. She is currently working on a screenplay commission for Cinereach and a Broadway commission from Second Stage Theater and Center Theatre Group. @youngjean_lee
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
As part of Andrew Lloyd Webber and Lin-Manuel Miranda's ongoing Twitter 'playoff,' Webber has posted a new video of himself singing 'You'll Be Back' f... (read more)
Watch Kristen Bell Dance to DEAR EVAN HANSEN Outside of Dax Shepard's Window As He Self-Isolates
Kristen Bell posted a video on Instagram today of herself and her kids dancing to 'Waving Through a Window' from Dear Evan Hansen for husband Dax Shep... (read more)
Video: Hugh Jackman Covers DEAR EVAN HANSEN From Quarantine
Joining the many stars entertaining fans from quarantine, the great Hugh Jackman took a seat at the piano to cover Dear Evan Hansen's 'You Will Be Fou... (read more)
VIDEO: Andrew Lloyd Webber Plays 'Wishing You Were Somehow Here Again' for Fans on Social Media
Andrew Lloyd Webber took to Twitter today to bring music to us all in a time of social distancing and self isolation. Yesterday he asked his Twitter f... (read more)
Met Opera Adds New Titles and Extended Viewing Hours For Streaming Productions
A day after canceling upcoming performances due to concerns around the coronavirus, the Metropolitan Opera announced that it would stream encore prese... (read more)
VIDEO: Rolling Meadows High School Choir Goes Virtual For WEST SIDE STORY IN CONCERT
Rolling Meadows High School Choirs in Rolling Meadows, IL, was set to perform West Side Story in Concert last night, which unfortunately got cancelled... (read more)