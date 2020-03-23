VIDEO: WE'RE GONNA DIE Playwright Young Jean Lee Hosts Online Playwriting Workshop!

This week, playwright Young Jean Lee hosted an online playwriting workshop through Zoom! 1000 participants joined Lee to learn this ins and outs of storytelling for the stage!

The nearly three-hour intensive course is based on the methodology Lee has used with her playwriting students at Stanford University for the past three years.

Check out a full recording of the class here!

Young Jean Lee is a writer, director, and filmmaker. Her most recent work, We're Gonna Die, was staged by Second Stage Theater this winter. She has written and directed ten shows with Young Jean Lee's Theater Company and toured her work to over thirty cities around the world. She was the first Asian-American woman to have her play produced on Broadway when her play Straight White Men premiered in 2018. She is the recipient of a Guggenheim Fellowship, two OBIE Awards, a Doris Duke Performing Artist Award, a Prize in Literature from the American Academy of Arts and Letters, a PEN Literary Award, the Edwin Booth award, a United States Artists Fellowship, and a Windham-Campbell Prize. Her short films have been presented at the Sundance Film Festival, The Locarno International Film Festival, and BAMcinemaFest. She is currently working on a screenplay commission for Cinereach and a Broadway commission from Second Stage Theater and Center Theatre Group. @youngjean_lee





