VIDEO: WAITRESS' Katharine McPhee and Company Are Opening Up in 360!

Waitress has been opening up nighty at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre for the past two years, but now fans can enjoy Joe's Pie Diner from every angle.

Last night on NBC Nightly News, Katharine McPhee and the cast performed "Opening Up" and you can catch the full 360° video below!

WAITRESS tells the story of Jenna (Katharine McPhee), an expert pie maker in a small town, who dreams of a way out of her loveless marriage. A baking contest in a nearby county and the town's new doctor may offer her a chance at a new life, while her fellow Waitresses offer their own recipes to happiness. But Jenna must find the courage and strength within herself to rebuild her life. This American musical celebrates friendship, motherhood, and the magic of a well-made pie.

