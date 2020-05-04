VIDEO: Violinist Edmund Bagnell Covers 'No One Is Alone' from INTO THE WOODS

Edmund Bagnell, 1st Violinist & vocalist of the internationally acclaimed group Well-Strung, will star in a summer-long run of the new solo show He Plays The Violin at Provincetown's Art House Theatre, set to open on June 30, 2020.

Through stories and song, the evening celebrates all things music, from classical to standards and from pop to Broadway, and of course with a good dose of fiddle thrown in.

To mark the collective moment that we find ourselves in today with a positive message, Mr. Bagnell has released a new YouTube video performance of the song No One Is Alone, from Stephen Sondheim's Tony Award winning musical Into The Woods.

Edmund Bagnell in He Plays The Violin will play The Art House in Provincetown, June 30 through September 3, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays at 7:30 PM. For tickets and information, please visit https://www.ptownarthouse.com/ or call 800-838-3006.

The show was developed by New Works Provincetown at The Art House last fall and includes a brand new song written for Mr. Bagnell by Scott Frankel (Grey Gardens & War Paint). This piece shows a different side of Edmund Bagnell in this personal and uplifting journey through music, and is written by Edmund Bagnell with Michael Schiralli, conceived by Mark Cortale, with Doug Repetti at the piano and directed by Michael Schiralli.

Edmund Bagnell played Tobias in the first national tour of Sweeney Todd directed by John Doyle. Recent credits include Rich in The Last Cyclist (Off Broadway), Toby in Gian Carlo Menotti's The Medium (Off Broadway), Charlie Brown in You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown (Summer Theater of New Canaan), Charlie in The Big Holiday Broadcast of 1959 written by Joanna Gleason (Fairfield Theater Company), and Oramel Howland in The Great Unknown written by Jim Wann (Pump Boys and Dinettes) and Bill Hauptman (Big River) as a part of NYMF. Other Credits include, Tom Sawyer in Big River (STONC), Enoch Snow Jr. in Carousel (Barrington Stage Company), Stewart Smalls in Band Geeks (Ars Nova NYC), Huck Finn in The Adventures of... (Cotton Hall Theater), and Dennis in Smoke on the Mountain (CHT). A native of South Carolina, Edmund is happy living life in the Big Apple.





