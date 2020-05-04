VIDEO: Violinist Edmund Bagnell Covers 'No One Is Alone' from INTO THE WOODS
Edmund Bagnell, 1st Violinist & vocalist of the internationally acclaimed group Well-Strung, will star in a summer-long run of the new solo show He Plays The Violin at Provincetown's Art House Theatre, set to open on June 30, 2020.
Through stories and song, the evening celebrates all things music, from classical to standards and from pop to Broadway, and of course with a good dose of fiddle thrown in.
To mark the collective moment that we find ourselves in today with a positive message, Mr. Bagnell has released a new YouTube video performance of the song No One Is Alone, from Stephen Sondheim's Tony Award winning musical Into The Woods.
Edmund Bagnell in He Plays The Violin will play The Art House in Provincetown, June 30 through September 3, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays at 7:30 PM. For tickets and information, please visit https://www.ptownarthouse.com/ or call 800-838-3006.
The show was developed by New Works Provincetown at The Art House last fall and includes a brand new song written for Mr. Bagnell by Scott Frankel (Grey Gardens & War Paint). This piece shows a different side of Edmund Bagnell in this personal and uplifting journey through music, and is written by Edmund Bagnell with Michael Schiralli, conceived by Mark Cortale, with Doug Repetti at the piano and directed by Michael Schiralli.
Edmund Bagnell played Tobias in the first national tour of Sweeney Todd directed by John Doyle. Recent credits include Rich in The Last Cyclist (Off Broadway), Toby in Gian Carlo Menotti's The Medium (Off Broadway), Charlie Brown in You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown (Summer Theater of New Canaan), Charlie in The Big Holiday Broadcast of 1959 written by Joanna Gleason (Fairfield Theater Company), and Oramel Howland in The Great Unknown written by Jim Wann (Pump Boys and Dinettes) and Bill Hauptman (Big River) as a part of NYMF. Other Credits include, Tom Sawyer in Big River (STONC), Enoch Snow Jr. in Carousel (Barrington Stage Company), Stewart Smalls in Band Geeks (Ars Nova NYC), Huck Finn in The Adventures of... (Cotton Hall Theater), and Dennis in Smoke on the Mountain (CHT). A native of South Carolina, Edmund is happy living life in the Big Apple.
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
A Brooklyn College student and accomplished pianist has brought together a mix of 300 musicians from 15 different countries for a virtual video perfor... (read more)
Cameron Mackintosh Believes Theatre Will Not Come Back Until 'Early Next Year'
Producer Cameron Mackintosh chatted with Michael Ball this morning on his BBC Radio 2 show, where he provided his insight on what he thinks the future... (read more)
VIDEO: Preview Andrew Lloyd Webber's Royal Albert Hall Birthday Celebration with Glenn Close, Michael Ball & More!
As BroadwayWorld previously reported, Andrew Lloyd Webber's Royal Albert Hall Celebration will stream today as The Shows Must Go On continues! Fans ca... (read more)
Ted and Joseph Brunetti Launch Virus Protection Kit to Benefit Nick Cordero
Nick Cordero was admitted into an intensive care unit and diagnosed with the Coronavirus on March 31. Since then, his wife, Amanda Kloots, has been po... (read more)
VIDEO: Watch Andrew Lloyd Webber's Royal Albert Hall Birthday Celebration- Live at 2pm!
Andrew Lloyd Webber's Royal Albert Hall Celebration will stream on YouTube this Saturday, as part of The Shows Must Go On!... (read more)
Judges Announced For BroadwayWorld's NEXT ON STAGE Competition
BroadwayWorld announced today the judges for the NEXT ON STAGE competition sponsored by Broadway Records! Inspired by your favorite network TV singing... (read more)