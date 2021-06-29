VIDEO: Vin Diesel Reveals That He'd Be Up for A FAST & FURIOUS Musical

Action star Vin Diesel. who can currently be seen on the big screen in Fast & Furious 9, revealed to Kelly Clarkson this week that he would be interested in doing a musical- including an adaptation of the hugely popular Fast & Furious action franchise.

When asked if he would be willing to participate in a musical adaptation, Vin told Clarkson, "I've been dying to do a musical my whole life."

The star also mentioned that he was "this close to doing Guys and Dolls with Steven Spielberg, but we ended up not doing that."

Vin is still interested in the Nathan Detroit role, telling Clarkson, "For the longest time, I thought the Nathan Detroit role in Guys and Dolls would be a very interesting one to revamp, the character that Frank Sinatra played."

Fast & Furious 9 is currently in theaters. The American action film is directed by Justin Lin and written by Daniel Casey.

A sequel to 2017's The Fate of the Furious, it will be the ninth installment in the Fast & Furious franchise. The film stars Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Jordana Brewster, Tyrese Gibson, Chris "Ludacris" Bridges, Nathalie Emmanuel, John Cena, Helen Mirren, Charlize Theron and Michael Rooker.