VIDEO: Watch the Official Trailer For TV Land's YOUNGER Season Six Starring Sutton Foster

TV Land's YOUNGER will return for season six on June 12th 10/9c. Check out the trailer below!

"Younger," stars Tony(R) Award winner Sutton Foster ("Bunheads") Hilary Duff ("Lizzie McGuire"), Debi Mazar ("Entourage") and Miriam Shor ("GCB"). Written, executive produced and directed by Darren Star ("Sex and the City"), Younger is based on the novel "Younger" by Pamela Redmond Satran. Patricia Field, who worked with Star on "Sex and the City," is a costume consultant on the production.

"Younger," which films at the legendary Silvercup Studios in New York, is created, executive produced and written by Darren Star, with Tony Hernandez of JAX Media executive producing for TV Land. Dottie Zicklin and Eric Zicklin also serve as executive producers and writers on the series.

Watch the season six trailer below!





