VIDEO: Up and Coming Composers and Lyricists Receive 2019 Jonathan Larson Grants and Perform Their Work

Article Pixel Nov. 16, 2019  

The 2019 Jonathan Larson Grants were recently awarded to up and coming composers and lyricists Andy Roninson, Emily Gardner Xu Hall, Julia Gytri & Avi Amon, and Ben Wexler.

All of the recipients gave speeches to accept their grants, and performed a number from their works.

Watch the videos below!

The Jonathan Larson Grant is an unconditional annual investment in individual talent. The grant is awarded to musical theatre composers, lyricists, and librettists, or writing teams, early in their career, to support artistic endeavors and safeguard long-term music writing careers.

Thanks to the resources of the Jonathan Larson Performing Arts Foundation and the generosity of the Larson Family, the program will be sustained in a permanent home at the American Theatre Wing.

VIDEO: Up and Coming Composers and Lyricists Receive 2019 Jonathan Larson Grants and Perform Their Work
Click Here to Watch the Video!play



Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You



  • VIDEO: Kristen Bell Sings Through the History of Disney Songs With Jimmy Fallon
  • VIDEO: Get A Peek At FROZEN Bringing An Eternal Winter To The Stage
  • VIDEO: SIX Hits The Stage To Kick Off The Manchester Christmas Lighting
  • VIDEO: DEAR EVAN HANSEN's Stephanie La Rochelle Performs Solo Arrangement of 'Only Us'
  • VIDEO: First Look at the Video Premiere of 'Head Over Feet' from JAGGED LITTLE PILL
  • VIDEO: Stephen Sondheim Learns He Is Compared to Mozart and Shakespeare in RADA Training