VIDEO: Up and Coming Composers and Lyricists Receive 2019 Jonathan Larson Grants and Perform Their Work

The 2019 Jonathan Larson Grants were recently awarded to up and coming composers and lyricists Andy Roninson, Emily Gardner Xu Hall, Julia Gytri & Avi Amon, and Ben Wexler.

All of the recipients gave speeches to accept their grants, and performed a number from their works.

Watch the videos below!

The Jonathan Larson Grant is an unconditional annual investment in individual talent. The grant is awarded to musical theatre composers, lyricists, and librettists, or writing teams, early in their career, to support artistic endeavors and safeguard long-term music writing careers.

Thanks to the resources of the Jonathan Larson Performing Arts Foundation and the generosity of the Larson Family, the program will be sustained in a permanent home at the American Theatre Wing.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You