VIDEO: University of Michigan's Musical Theatre Class of 2021 Mash Up HAMILTON, SIX, FROZEN, KINKY BOOTS, and More For an Epic Parody Performance

Other shows included A Chorus Line, Company, The Music Man, Hair, Bring It On, and Jagged Little Pill!

University of Michigan's musical theatre class of 2021 performed a fun parody mashup of iconic songs from musicals!

The songs included Ex-Wives from Six, For the First Time in Forever from Frozen, Hello Twelve, Hello Thirteen from A Chorus Line, Company from Company, Hair from Hair, Shipoopi from The Music Man, Killer Instinct from Bring It On, Yorktown from Hamilton, The Sex is in the Heel from Kinky Boots, and You Learn/Thank U from Jagged Little Pill.

Watch the epic performance below!

The students created the video which was directed by Sam Faulkner and Madison McBride, produced by Noah Eisenberg and Jack Mastrianni, and filmed and edited by Nick Beardslee.

The impressive choreography was done by Thani Brant, James Dawson Fobes, Andrew Plinio, Alana Pollard, Conrad Sager, and Kaylie Mae Wallace. Music and Lyrics were by Thani Brant, Chloe Castro-Santos, Neil McCaffrey, Andrew Plinio, Owen Claire Smith with Vocal Arrangements by Thani Brant and Andrew Plinio, and music direction and orchestration by Andrew Gerace.

Students featured included Lee Alexander, Travis Anderson, Luke Bove, Thani Brant, Chloe Castro-Santos, Noah Eisenberg, Sam Faulkner, James Dawson Fobes, Caroline Glazier, Leila Shaye, Erica Ito, Daelynn Jorif, Kuppi Jessop, Jack Mastrianni, Madison McBride, Neil McCaffrey, Andrew Plinio, Alana Pollard, Conrad Sager, Matthew Sanguine, Mikaela Secada, Owen Claire Smith, Cole Thompson, and Kaylie Mae Wallace.

