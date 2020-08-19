VIDEO: UCB Comedian Eliza Kingsbury Releases Lady Gaga Parody Just in Time for the VMAs
The parody is entitled I KNOW WHO I AM.
NYC comedian Eliza Kingsbury just released her new Lady Gaga parody video. Channeling the evolution of her career, Eliza has created an original and hysterical homage to the icon. This includes powerhouse vocals, funny lyrics, and impressive Gaga-esque choreography. The video is packed full of references every Little Monster would appreciate.
Watch below!
Being a real renaissance woman (just like Gaga), Eliza not only wrote and directed the video but she also produced, recorded, and mastered the music independently in her home studio, and hand crafted the head-to-toe costumes! The video is the first in her pop star parody series, with the next video to be released this fall.
Eliza most recently performed on Maude Night and running sketch shows 'The Bonus Features' and 'Pop Stars Are Dumb (But We Love Them) at Upright Citizens Brigade Theatre NY, which is now closed due to COVID-19.
Directed by: Eliza Kingsbury, Andy Zou
Music and lyrics: Eliza Kingsbury
Featuring: Alex Gambee, Eliza Kingsbury, Leanne Velednitsky
Choreography: Alex Field, Eliza Kingsbury
Directed for stage by: Michael Hartney
More Hot Stories For You
-
VIDEO: Anna Kendrick, Brittany Snow, Rebel Wilson and More From PITCH PERFECT Reunite to Perform 'Love on Top'
The Barden Bellas are back! Anna Kendrick, Anna Camp, Brittany Snow, Rebel Wilson, Hailee Steinfeld and more have reunited virtually, performing 'Love...
VIDEO: HAMILTON Fan Wows Lin-Manuel Miranda with Drum Cover of 'Guns n' Ships'
One Hamil-fan caught the attention of Hamilton-creator Lin-Manuel Miranda with his astounding drum cover of one of the musical's most notoriously diff...
Josh Groban Announces New Album 'Harmony,' Virtual Broadway Concert Set for Fall 2020
Global superstar Josh Groban announced today that he will be releasing a brand new album, Harmony, this November. ...
Karen Olivo, Sierra Boggess, & Jeremy Jordan Will Join The Seth Concert Series
Producer Mark Cortale announced today that award-winning stars of the stage and screen Karen Olivo, Sierra Boggess, and returning by popular demand Je...
VIDEO: Eva Noblezada, Reeve Carney, André De Shields and Kimberly Marable Perform Songs From HADESTOWN
Eva Noblezada, Reeve Carney, André De Shields and Kimberly Marable recently performed songs from Hadestown at private event!...
Cameron Mackintosh Makes 200 UK Theatre Employees Redundant
Producer Cameron Mackintosh has made approximately 200 UK theatre employees redundant....