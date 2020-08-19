VIDEO: UCB Comedian Eliza Kingsbury Releases Lady Gaga Parody Just in Time for the VMAs

The parody is entitled I KNOW WHO I AM.

NYC comedian Eliza Kingsbury just released her new Lady Gaga parody video. Channeling the evolution of her career, Eliza has created an original and hysterical homage to the icon. This includes powerhouse vocals, funny lyrics, and impressive Gaga-esque choreography. The video is packed full of references every Little Monster would appreciate.

Watch below!

Being a real renaissance woman (just like Gaga), Eliza not only wrote and directed the video but she also produced, recorded, and mastered the music independently in her home studio, and hand crafted the head-to-toe costumes! The video is the first in her pop star parody series, with the next video to be released this fall.

Eliza most recently performed on Maude Night and running sketch shows 'The Bonus Features' and 'Pop Stars Are Dumb (But We Love Them) at Upright Citizens Brigade Theatre NY, which is now closed due to COVID-19.

Directed by: Eliza Kingsbury, Andy Zou

Music and lyrics: Eliza Kingsbury

Featuring: Alex Gambee, Eliza Kingsbury, Leanne Velednitsky

Choreography: Alex Field, Eliza Kingsbury

Directed for stage by: Michael Hartney

