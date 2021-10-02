VIDEO: Tristan Mack Wilds & Luke James Honor First Preview of THOUGHTS OF A COLORED MAN

Last night marked the first preview performance of the new play Thoughts of a Colored Man, the first play in Broadway history, written, directed by, starring and lead produced by black artists. Two of the show's stars, actors Tristan Mack Wilds, who you might recognize from The Wire, and Grammy nominated artist and actor Luke James observed the momentous moment outside the Golden Theatre on west 45th street. Mack gave thanks to playwright and Broadway's newest voice, Keenan Scott II, and in honor of the first performance, Luke James sang and acapella blessing to the cast and the production and to all the Broadway theaters and their casts.

Watch the video below!

The Thoughts of a Colored Man ensemble cast will feature Dyllón Burnside (FX's "Pose,"), Bryan Terrell Clark (Hamilton), Da'Vinchi (Starz's upcoming "Black Mafia Family"), Grammy Award® nominee Luke James (Showtime's "The Chi"), Tony Award® nominee Forrest McClendon (The Scottsboro Boys), Grammy Award nominee Tristan Mack Wilds (HBO's "The Wire") and Esau Pritchett ("Prodigal Son").

Thoughts of a Colored Man will mark the Broadway debuts of both Playwright Keenan Scott II and Director Steve H. Broadnax III. Scott's new play The Migration LP is in development at New York Stage & Film and Broadnax most recently directed Katori Hall's new play The Hot Wing King which received the 2021 Pulitzer Prize for Drama.

As the sun rises on a single day in the pulsing heart of Brooklyn, seven Black men are about to discover the extraordinary - together. By Keenan Scott II, one of today's boldest new voices, Thoughts of a Colored Man blends spoken word, slam poetry, rhythm, and humor into a daringly universal new play. Welcome to the vibrant inner life of being Black, proud, and thriving in the 21st century.

This richly theatrical mosaic shines brilliant light onto these men, a tight-knit brotherhood, revealing their most triumphant selves. Their vibrant and vulnerable experiences and feelings reverberate far beyond the barbershops and basketball courts of their community. They reveal the deeply human hopes, joys, sorrows, fears, and dreams of all men, all people.

The creative team for Thoughts of a Colored Man includes music by Te'La and Brother Kamau, set design by Tony Award® nominee Robert Brill, co-costume design by Tony Award nominee and Drama Desk Award® winner Toni-Leslie James and Devario D. Simmons, lighting design by Ryan O'Gara, projection design by Tony and Drama Desk Award nominee Sven Ortel, and sound design by Mikaal Sulaiman. Calleri, Jensen, & David serve as casting directors for the production.

Visit https://thoughtsofacoloredman.com/tickets/ for more information about tickets.