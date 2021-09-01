VIDEO: Tory Vagasy Performs 'Can You Feel the Love Tonight' from THE LION KING on AMERICA'S GOT TALENT

On this week's episode of America's Got Talent, singer Tory Vagasy performed 'Can You Feel the Love Tonight?' from The Lion King. BroadwayWorld fans might recognize Vagasy from the recent season of our virtual singing competition Next on Stage, in which she made the Top 10.

Judge Sofia Vegara even shared that Vagasy belongs on Broadway! Watch her performance below.

Vagasy has continued to show her love for Broadway, including last round's performance of 'Heart of Stone' from Six the Musical.

Creator and Executive Producer Simon Cowell is back at the star-studded judges' table with fan-favorite comedian Howie Mandel. Acclaimed actress and international superstar Sofia Vergara joins as a new judge this season alongside returning judge and global fashion icon Heidi Klum. The dynamic Terry Crews returns as host.

With the show open to acts of all ages, "America's Got Talent" continues to celebrate the variety format like no other show on television.

Year after year, "America's Got Talent" features an impressive array of singers, dancers, comedians, contortionists, impressionists, magicians, ventriloquists and hopeful stars, all vying to win America's hearts and a $1 million prize. America's Got Talent is available now on Peacock, the new streaming service from NBCUniversal. Watch thousands of hours of hit movies and shows, plus daily news, sports, and pop culture updates. Stream now on Peacock.