VIDEO: Tony-Winning Scenic Designer Beowulf Boritt Talks New Book- TRANSFORMING SPACE OVER TIME

Beowulf Boritt has enjoyed a twenty-five-year career in the theater and has designed more than 450 shows in New York (among them twenty-five on Broadway and more than one hundred Off Broadway), across the United States, and internationally. Now, he is a published author with his new release from Applause Books, Transforming Space Over Time.

Transforming Space Over Time tells the stories of six diverse productions: five on Broadway and one Off Broadway. Tony Award-winning set designer Beowulf Boritt begins with the moment he was offered each job and takes readers through the conceptual development of a set, the challenges of its physical creation, and the intense process of readying it for the stage. Theater is at heart a collaborative art form, and Boritt shares revealing details of his work with the many professionals-directors, designers, technicians, producers, stage managers, and actors-who contribute their talent and ideas to each show.

Included here are extensive conversations with theater legends James Lapine, Kenny Leon, Hal Prince, Susan Stroman, Jerry Zaks, and Stephen Sondheim, explaining how their different approaches to theater help to shape the vision for a set and best practices for creative collaboration. Boritt also offers valuable insights into the sometimes frustrating but unavoidable realities of the "biz" part of showbiz-budgets, promotion, reviews, and awards.

