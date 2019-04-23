VIDEO: Todrick Hall Will Lead Regional Premiere of KINKY BOOTS at LA's 3-D Theatricals

3-D Theatricals will present the West Coast regional premiere of Kinky Boots, starring Broadway, YouTube and "RuPaul's Drag Race" sensation, Todrick Hall as Lola, a part he first played in the long-running Broadway production. Winner of six Tony Awards including Best Musical, this huge-hearted musical features a Tony Award-winning score by pop legend Cyndi Lauper and book by four-time Tony Award winner Harvey Fierstein. The production will play February 14-March 1, 2020 at the Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts, in Cerritos, CA.

Todrick Hall is a singer, songwriter, dancer, actor, choreographer, producer, "American Idol" finalist, star of his own MTV show and a viral YouTube sensation (2.9M subscribers, 600M views). Hall released his first visual album, Straight Outta Oz, which debuted as the #2 pop album, andForbidden, which debuted as the #1 pop album. In addition to Kinky Boots, his Broadway credits include Chicago, The Color Purple, and Memphis. He has also been seen in Chicago on national tour and in London's West End. Hall is a recurring judge and resident choreographer on "RuPaul's Drag Race." He has choreographed videos for Beyoncé; written and starred in the Virgin America safety video, and was featured in Taylor Swift's record-breaking music video. Hall can be seen on other television shows such as: "Queer Eye for the Straight Guy," "Dear White People," "Bring It," "Dance Moms," "Catfish," "Bob's Burgers," "Muppet Babies," and is the star of the documentary "Behind the Curtain" on Netflix.

Based on the 2005 cult film, Kinky Boots tells the story of Charlie Price who is struggling to save his family factory from going out of business when a fabulous entertainer named Lola comes up with an exciting idea to help. With compassion and understanding, the unlikely pair learn to embrace the differences between them and create a line of sturdy stilettos that light the world on fire.

The 3-D Theatricals production will feature the original Broadway scenic, costume and prop design. Additional cast and creative team will be announced in coming weeks.





