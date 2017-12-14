VIDEO: Todrick Hall Talks New Documentary, Coming Out, CHICAGO & More on WENDY WILLIAMS

Dec. 14, 2017  

Todrick Hall stopped by yesterday's THE Wendy Williams SHOW to discuss his journey from "American Idol" to Youtube sensation to Broadway star. The talented actor also talks about his new documentary, "Behind the Curtain", reveals how he became besties with Taylor Swift and opens up about his love life. Watch the appearance in full below!

On November 30th Hall returned to Broadway in CHICAGO as Billy Flynn. Hall will serve as a guest judge on the upcoming season of "RuPaul's All Stars Drag Race." He has appeared on Broadway in THE COLOR PURPLE and MEMPHIS, and rose to fame as a contestant on the 9th season of "American Idol," where he was a semi-finalist and garnered millions of fans

Since then, he has become an international personality, with millions of dedicated Youtube fans, and 655,000 Instagram followers (@todrick).

