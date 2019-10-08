VIDEO: Tituss Burgess Talks His Treadmill Prayers on A LITTLE LATE WITH LILLY SINGH

Tituss Burgess was a guest on Monday night's episode of A Little Late with Lilly Singh. He was joined on the couch by actress Katy Mixon. During the interview, Burgess talks about his wig-themed Instagrams and how much he loves the 99 cent store.

Mixon, Burgess and Lilly then try to keep it together while reading "sad news" headlines about emotional support clowns, bird poop and more.

Singh also brings up Burgess' unique treadmill prayers, and Burgess explains that he says them to motivate himself for the workout because, "the first thing I think about when getting on the treadmill is getting off." Burgess then leads the women in their own treadmill prayer!

Tituss Burgess is perhaps best known for his role on The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, but before that, he was a stage star. Past credits on Broadway include Guys and Dolls, The Little Mermaid, Jersey Boys and Good Vibrations. Regionally he was seen in The Wiz and Songs For A New World.





