VIDEO: Tituss Burgess Releases Music Video For Political Anthem '45'

Jul. 18, 2019  

Tituss Burgess is taking a stand against Donald Trump in his new single, '45' featuring Daniel J. Watts.

Watch the powerful music video below!

Tituss Burgess is perhaps best known for his role on The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, but before that, he was a stage star.

Past credits on Broadway include Guys and Dolls, The Little Mermaid, Jersey Boys and Good Vibrations. Regionally he was seen in The Wiz and Songs For A New World.

Daniel J. Watts was a swing in Hamilton on Broadway. His other Broadway credits include The Little Mermaid, In The Heights, Memphis, Motown, and After Midnight. Off-Broadway, he appeared in Whorl Inside A Loops and The Death of the Last Black Man in the Whole Entire World.

Click Here to Watch the Video!play



