VIDEO: Tina Fey and Renee Rapp Meet Lizzo at Jingle Ball

Last night, Tina Fey and Reneé Rapp, who currently stars in Mean Girls on Broadway as Regina George, headed to Madison Square Garden for the 2019 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball - and met a very special guest backstage. Their encounter with the legend that is Lizzo began with Tina advising first-time Jingle Ball attendee Reneé to "play it cool like Regina would" - only for Tina to quickly let loose with her admiration for the most Grammy-nominated star of the year.

Check out the video of their encounter below!

Later in the evening, the Mean Girls pair took the MSG stage to introduce a performance by Halsey.

Fans across the country can tune into the CW Network's nationwide broadcast of the 2019 Jingle Ball, including this Mean Girls moment, on Thursday, December 19 at 8pm.





