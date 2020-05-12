VIDEO: Tina Fey Talks Netflix's UNBREAKABLE KIMMY SCHMIDT Interactive Special

Tina Fey was a guest on Monday night's episode of LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS to talk about the UNBREAKABLE KIMMY SCHMIDT interactive special on Netflix!

Fey talks about the decision to do the interactive special saying, "Our show is kind of known for kind of having too many jokes...and so it was a way to write as many jokes as you want, but not choke people with them all at once."

Fey also discusses the Rise Up New York! telethon taking place at 30 Rockefeller, benefiting New Yorkers impacted by COVID-19. Speaking about the telethon, Fey said, "The only way we remotely know how to help is to go on TV and try to talk."

Watch the full interview below!

In the Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt interactive special, Kimmy Schmidt (Ellie Kemper) sets off on her biggest adventure yet. Three states! Explosions! A dancing hamburger! And you, the viewer, get to decide how the story goes. Will you foil the Reverend's (Jon Hamm) evil plan and get Kimmy to her wedding on time? Or will you accidentally start a war against the robots? So grab your remote and a tray of delicious scrod, 'cause Kimmy's got her own Netflix interactive special!

The interactive special premieres on Netflix today!





