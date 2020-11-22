VIDEO: Tim Minchin Releases Lyric Video For 'If This Plane Goes Down'

Tim Minchin has released a new lyric video for his song 'If This Plane Goes Down.' The song is featured on his debut album, Apart Together, which is available now!

Stream or buy 'Apart Together' at https://tim-minchin.lnk.to/ApartTogetherAlbumID.

Check out the video below!

Tim Minchin has had worldwide success as a musical theatre composer-lyricist. He earned "Best Original Score" Tony Nominations for 'Matilda: The Musical' and 'Groundhog Day,' as well as a Grammy nomination for the 'Matilda' Broadway Cast Recording. A Member of the Order of Australia for significant service to the performing arts, Minchin sells hundreds of thousands of tickets to live shows in the US, the UK, and Australia.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You