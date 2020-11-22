VIDEO: Tim Minchin Releases Lyric Video For 'If This Plane Goes Down'
The song is featured on his debut album, Apart Together, which is available now!
Tim Minchin has released a new lyric video for his song 'If This Plane Goes Down.'
Stream or buy 'Apart Together' at https://tim-minchin.lnk.to/ApartTogetherAlbumID.
Check out the video below!
Tim Minchin has had worldwide success as a musical theatre composer-lyricist. He earned "Best Original Score" Tony Nominations for 'Matilda: The Musical' and 'Groundhog Day,' as well as a Grammy nomination for the 'Matilda' Broadway Cast Recording. A Member of the Order of Australia for significant service to the performing arts, Minchin sells hundreds of thousands of tickets to live shows in the US, the UK, and Australia.
