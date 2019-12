VIDEO: The Rockettes Perform on THE TONIGHT SHOW WITH JIMMY FALLON

Jimmy takes suggestions from the audience, including a recap of the decade and Robert De Niro, Paul McCartney and a Minion doing the Cupid Shuffle.

An audience member asks if he's close enough to Radio City Music Hall that The Rockettes can hear him - and he decides to test it.

The Christmas Spectacular will run from November 8 - January 5 at Radio City Music Hall. The finale, "Christmas Lights," begins at the conclusion of the "Living Nativity" scene, which has been performed as part of the Christmas Spectacular since its inception in 1933.

The Radio City Rockettes are the longest-running precision dance company in America, admired for their iconic style of dance and their unity both onstage and off. The Rockettes are unique in that each woman is an integral and equal link in the creation of The Rockettes line. Their individual talent and athleticism is unrivaled and together, they perform intricate choreography that is both graceful and powerful.





