VIDEO: The Queens of SIX Get Ready to Make a Royal Return to the West End!

Click Here for More Articles on SIX the Musical

The queens are back at court! As BroadwayWorld previously reported, SIX is set to return to the West End, reopening at the Lyric Theatre on Friday 21 May, 2021.

With social distancing at indoor venues expected to remain in place until June 21 at the earliest, the theatre will initially operate at the same 50% capacity as December 2020 before the current national lockdown. Tickets for the new dates will go on sale to the general public on Monday 29 March via www.nimaxtheatres.com

The 2021 SIX UK Tour will resume soon - in the meantime, all ticket holders for cancelled performances will be contacted directly by the theatres.

From Tudor Queens to Pop Princesses, the six wives of Henry VIII take to the mic in SIX to tell their tales, remixing 500 years of historical heartbreak into a 75-minute celebration of 21st century girl power. These Queens may have green sleeves but their lipstick is rebellious red.

Below, watch as all six ladies (Zara MacIntosh, Danielle Steers, Sophie Isaacs, Courtney Bowman, Alexia McIntosh, and Natalie Paris) check in with Tom Hayden Millward (@WestEndReporter) to discuss their royal return to the stage!