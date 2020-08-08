VIDEO: The Forest of Arden Company Members Discuss Their Collaboration and Experiences

The company members talk about their creative process, and what it's been like to collaborate and create art together.

The Forest of Arden, the theatre company launched by Michael Arden, has released a new video, in which the company members talk about their creative process, and what it's been like to collaborate and create art together.

Watch the video below!

The Forest of Arden Company includes: Tony-winner Nikki M. James, Krysta Rodriguez, Justin Scribner, Andy Mientus, Nick Adams, Cathy Ang, Kyle Brown, McCaleb Burnett, Andrei Chagas, Maxwell Dunham, Claybourne Elder, Leigh-Ann Esty, Sara Esty, Eamon Foley, Chris Grant, Sarah Harris, Daniel Hartman, Robert Hartwell, Van Hughes, TJ Kearney, Jeff Kuperman, Jesse Kovarsky, Jodi McFadden, Connor Norton, Davon Rainey, Shea Renne, Samantha Soule, Matthew Vincent Taylor, Peter Westervelt, Lauren Yalango-Grant, Zachary Berger, Tommy Kurzman, Dane Laffrey, Jean Mientus, Ryan Park, Peter Sachon, and producer Stephen Mack.

The Forest of Arden recently created American Dream Study, which premiered on June 25, 2020.

American Dream Study is a collaboration with a group of actors, dancers, musicians, filmmakers, stage managers, designers, choreographers, and medical professionals. This site-specific theatrical experiment will provide a first-of-its-kind socially-distanced communal experience for the age of COVID-19. The company-devised piece will be staged throughout the Columbia County towns of Philmont, Claverack, and Harlemville, with audience members receiving instructions on when and where to drive, park and walk via several smart technologies. American Dream Study will benefit small, local businesses in the communities in which this invite-only premiere will be explored.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You