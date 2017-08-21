VIDEO: The Casts of ALADDIN and MISS SAIGON Swap Songs For a Good Cause

On August 20, the casts of Broadway's Aladdin and Miss Saigon came together to swap songs, sing show tunes, and raise money for a friend in need. The show entitled Show/Swap was presented by Telly Leung and Billy Bustamante, and featured hits from Miss Saigon, Aladdin, Les Miserables, Little Shop of Horrors, The Little Mermaid, and more.

Performers included Telly Leung, Jon Jon Briones, Courtney Reed, Don Darryl Rivera,Katie Rose Clarke, Devin Ilaw, Brian Gonzalez, Deonte L. Warren, Juwan Crawley, Tia Altinay, Katie Terza, Lauryn Ciardullo, Trent Saunders,Angelo Soriano, Mike Cannon, Kathryn Allison, Elias Ruperto, and more.

All proceeds from the event went toward the medical expenses for Jonathan Wotell, husband of Adam Kaokept, who was in the original cast of Aladdin and is currently in Miss Saigon. Wotell was paralyzed in a hit-and-run incidenet. For more information on how to help the cause, visit https://www.youcaring.com/adamkaokept-875127.

The concert was live streamed on Facebook, but if you missed it, you can check it out below!

