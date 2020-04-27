VIDEO: The Cast of THE GOONIES are 'Reunited Apart' with Josh Gad

Josh Gad goes on a modern day treasure hunt to reunite the cast of the iconic 1985 movie The Goonies! Join them, and some very special guests, as they go down memory lane and bring their characters back to life, all in the name of charity, on Episode One of "Reunited Apart."

Watch the reunion below!

In The Goonies, old-fashioned yarn about a band of adventurous kids who take on the might of a property developing company which plans to destroy their home to build a country club. When the children discover an old pirate map in the attic, they follow it into an underground cavern in search of lost treasure but come up against plenty of dangerous obstacles along the way.

Josh Gad is known for parts like Olaf in Frozen, playing Elder Arnold Cunningham in the Broadway musical The Book of Mormon, and LeFou in the live-action adaptation of Disney's Beauty and the Beast.

His other Broadway credits include The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee. Other theatre: All in the Timing, The Skin of Our Teeth, A One Man Show With Other People.

Josh also served as a correspondent on "The Daily Show." Film: 21, The Rocker and Love and Other Drugs. TV: "Back to You," "Californication," "Bored to Death," "Numb3rs" and "Party Down." Josh voiced the lead character in David Gordon Green's upcoming animated MTV series "Good Vibes" and stars in the BBC/MyDamnChannel.com web series "Gigi." Carnegie Mellon graduate. His other films include Murder on the Orient Express, The Angry Birds Movie 2 and Jobs. Josh was nominated for a Tony, Drama League and Astaire Award and won the Outer Critic Circle Award for his performance in Book of Mormon.





