VIDEO: The Cast of BAT OUT OF HELL Gets Revved Up at West End Live

West End's free outdoor performance event West End Live has kicked off today! The cast of Bat Out Of Hell got the audience revved up with their performance. Watch it below!

BAT OUT OF HELL - THE MUSICAL is a romantic adventure about rebellious youth and passionate love, set against the backdrop of a post-cataclysmic city adrift from the mainland.

The award-winning Jim Steinman has incorporated iconic songs from his Bat Out of Hell albums, including You Took The Words Right Out Of My Mouth, Bat Out of Hell, I Would Do Anything For Love (But I Won't Do That) and Two Out Of Three Ain't Bad, as well as two previously unreleased songs, What Part of My Body Hurts the Most and Not Allowed to Love.

BAT OUT OF HELL stars Andrew Polec as Strat and Christina Bennington as Raven, with Rob Fowler as Falco, Sharon Sexton as Sloane, Danielle Steers as Zahara and Wayne Robinson as Jagwire.

For more information, visit https://www.batoutofhellmusical.com/.

West End Live takes place on Saturday 16 June and Sunday 17 June at London's Trafalgar Square - all free. Produced and organised by Westminster City Council and Society of London Theatre (SOLT), with support from the Mayor of London, it's an annual highlight of London's cultural calendar, with performances, fun photo opportunities, meet-and-greets, merchandise stalls, refreshments and sing-alongs attracting thousands of theatre fans young and old across the weekend.

A packed schedule of productions will be performing at this year's West End Live, including Disney's The Lion King, Wicked, Les Misérables, Mamma Mia!, The Phantom Of The Opera, Disney's Aladdin, Dreamgirls, Bat Out Of Hell The Musical, Kinky Boots, Matilda The Musical, Motown The Musical, Everybody's Talking about Jamie and Thriller Live.

Several new arrivals to London's West End will also be making their West End LIVE debuts, including Tina: The Tina Turner Musical, Strictly Ballroom The Musical, Eugenius!, Brief Encounter, Little Shop Of Horrors, Chicago, Heathers The Musical, Kiss Me, Kate, Knights Of The Rose, Six, Circolombia and Madagascar - A Musical Adventure.

For more information, visit www.westendlive.co.uk.

